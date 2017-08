In celebration of International Friendship Day on August 6, Starbucks is offering a buy a Macchiato and get one free to share with a friend.

The promotion runs (at participating shops) Thursday, August 3rd through Monday, August 7th each day between 2 – 5 PM.

So grab a friend and get a free coffee!

At participating StarbucksĀ® stores. Free Macchiato of equal or lesser value. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.