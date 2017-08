Robert Hardy, who portrayed Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 91.

In addition to the Potter films, Hardy’s career spanned more than 70 years of film, television, and stage acting.

Raise your wands.

We are saddened to hear that Robert Hardy, who played Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter films, has passed away: https://t.co/nzluhmV6gj pic.twitter.com/Kd9vB22jtR — Pottermore (@pottermore) August 3, 2017

