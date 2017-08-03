Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.03.17)

The guys interviewed Ed Sheeran last night, Demi Lovato opens up about her bipoar disorder, and Jason gets shaded for his photoshoot. We talk about moms who use marijuana to cope with life, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Hawaii is the first state to ban texting and walking, listeners call in to tell us the accidents they’ve gotten in from being distracted on their phones, and Ice Cube is already suspended players in his celebrity basketball league.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: