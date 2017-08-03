Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Vin Diesel Working On A ‘Miami Vice’ Reboot With NBC

August 3, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Vin Diesel, Miami Vice
(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Variety is reporting that Vin Diesel is working with NBC to reboot the classic series Miami Vice.

Vin Diesel’s production company One Race Television is teamed with long-time Fast & Furious collaborator Chris Morgan to produce the series. Peter Macmanus has been slated to write the pilot.

The original Miami Vice starring Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs aired for five seasons from 1984 – 1990 on NBC. A film reboot from Michael Mann was released in 2006 starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

No word on timing for the new series has been released.

 

feet Vin Diesel Working On A Miami Vice Reboot With NBCBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live