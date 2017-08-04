22nd Annual Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival This September

Chocolate, ice cream, beer, and so much more – the Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival is back for a full weekend on September 9 – 10.
All proceeds from the festival go towards Project Open Hand, an East Bay-based non-profit that helps provide food and groceries for senior citizens.
The Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival goes from 12 PM – 5 PM on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. You can purchase chocolate tasting tickets good for 15 samples for $20 or you can upgrade to the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge ticket for $50 (for each day).
A Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge Ticket gets you:
A Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge Ticket includes a Chocolate Tasting Ticket and is good for 27 total samples – 12 tasting samples in the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge featuring beer, wine, and spirits and 15 tasting samples from the sampling vendors along Beach St. or the Culinary Plaza.
For tickets head to Eventbrite.