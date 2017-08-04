Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

‘Daniel-San’ And Johnny Face Off In A New Karate Kid Series

August 4, 2017 12:28 PM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: Martin Kove, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka attends 'The Karate Kid' 30th Anniversary Panel at 2014 New York Comic Con - Day 4 at Jacob Javitz Center on October 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka (credit: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

SAN BRUNO (997 NOW) – Thirty years after the original Karate Kid was released in theaters, the stars of the movie are returning to there beloved characters. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are headed back to the dojo as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The Hollywood Reporter says the two will star in a straight to video series titled Cobra Kai for the subscription service YouTube Red. The 10-episode comedy series picks up with their lives thirty years after the events during the All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny is down on his luck and decides to reopen the Cobra Kai Dojo, while “Daniel-San” is a success, but still “struggle to maintain a balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Both Macchio and Zabka are co-producers of the project while Josh Heald, best known for Hot Tub Time Machine, along with Harold and Kumar writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will screenwrite and direct.

The series is expected to air on YouTube Red, sometime in 2018.

