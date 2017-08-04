Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.04.17)

August 4, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Marlon Wayans, Oprah

The Weeknd might be retiring his stage name, Oprah says she needs to lost weight to be happy, and girls don’t want guys to be chivalrous anymore. We give you the What the Friday stories of the day, Get Out got the largest ROI of any movie this year. Marlon Wayans joins us in studio, and Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend is standing up for her man.

