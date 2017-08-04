Shan Berries’ Weekend Hit List (08.04.17)

Tomorrow hang out with Greg, Jackie and I at Avaya Stadium in San Jose for the Earthquakes Root Beer Float Day! Event starts at 5pm and we will fill you up with ice cream from 6:30-7:30pm and it’s all for a great cause!

Tomorrow is the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica! That’s right, categories include small, medium, large, and very large dog surfing, plus tandem “double dog” surfing! It’s from 9am to 2pmat Linda Mar Beach, it’s free to watch and $10 – $25 to enter your pups!

Sunday is the 22nd Annual National Wiener Dog Race in Santa Clara! See the fastest wieners in the West as the finest dachshunds dash to the finish line at the Santa Clara County Fair North Lawn! It kicks off at 11:30am and it’s FREE!