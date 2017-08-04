Upcoming ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode 4 Leaked Online

(997 NOW) – The latest episode of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones was leaked online, but not by hackers.

According to the Associated Press, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, Star India acknowledged Friday that they were the source of the leak and is investigating what exactly happened. The media company reaches over 700 million viewers a month all over India and to 100+ countries.

The leak comes days after HBO suffered a cyberattack where programming data and proprietary information was stolen. The leaked eipsode had nothing to do with that incident, HBO says.

The 4th episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season is set to air on Sunday, during it’s regular scheduled programming.

