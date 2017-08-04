Where To Get Deals On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

August 4, 2017 12:28 PM
In case you were somehow unaware, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and that means you can get free cookies.

Here’s where you can get free or discounted cookies today:

BJ’s Brewhouse: Get a free pizooki by signing up for the restaurant’s rewards program.

Baskin-Robbins:  Get a warm ice cream cookie sandwich for $1.99 if you download a coupon from their mobile app (good until 8/6).

Nestlé Café by Chip‏ get a FREE regular Chocolate Chip Cookie! Click here for locations.

DoubleTree Hotel: It’s no mystery that DoubleTree gives guest checking in a complimentary chocolate chip cookie, but today the hotel chain doesn’t require you to be a guest. Anyone who walks through the door today can get a free cookie.

Houlihan’s: The restaurant is giving away free chocolate chip cookies with lunch and dinner today.

