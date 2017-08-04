Where To Get Deals On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

In case you were somehow unaware, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and that means you can get free cookies.

Here’s where you can get free or discounted cookies today:

BJ’s Brewhouse: Get a free pizooki by signing up for the restaurant’s rewards program.

Why cookie when you can Pizookie®? Celebrate #NationalChocolateChipCookieDay with our Chocolate Chunk Pizookie® 🍪 A post shared by BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (@bjsrestaurants) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Baskin-Robbins: Get a warm ice cream cookie sandwich for $1.99 if you download a coupon from their mobile app (good until 8/6).

Celebrate #NationalChocolateChipCookieDay with a FREE regular Chocolate Chip Cookie! #NestleCafe Valid 8/4/17 only. One per person. POS:125 pic.twitter.com/UAru37Sj0j — Nestlé Café by Chip (@NestleCafe) August 4, 2017

Nestlé Café by Chip‏ get a FREE regular Chocolate Chip Cookie! Click here for locations.

DoubleTree Hotel: It’s no mystery that DoubleTree gives guest checking in a complimentary chocolate chip cookie, but today the hotel chain doesn’t require you to be a guest. Anyone who walks through the door today can get a free cookie.

Thank you for the feature, @Fortunemagazine. Stop by any @DoubleTree in the U.S. to grab a free cookie for #NationalChoclateChipCookieDay! https://t.co/QnLVkIXVVF — DoubleTree by Hilton (@doubletree) August 2, 2017

Houlihan’s: The restaurant is giving away free chocolate chip cookies with lunch and dinner today.

You can never have too many cookies in the kitchen. Get a free 🍪 cookie when you dine with us today, 8/4, for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. At participating locations only. #houlihans A post shared by Houlihan's Restaurant (@houlihans) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

