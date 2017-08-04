Where To Get Deals On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

In case you were somehow unaware, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and that means you can get free cookies.
Here’s where you can get free or discounted cookies today:
BJ’s Brewhouse: Get a free pizooki by signing up for the restaurant’s rewards program.
Baskin-Robbins: Get a warm ice cream cookie sandwich for $1.99 if you download a coupon from their mobile app (good until 8/6).
Nestlé Café by Chip get a FREE regular Chocolate Chip Cookie! Click here for locations.
DoubleTree Hotel: It’s no mystery that DoubleTree gives guest checking in a complimentary chocolate chip cookie, but today the hotel chain doesn’t require you to be a guest. Anyone who walks through the door today can get a free cookie.
Houlihan’s: The restaurant is giving away free chocolate chip cookies with lunch and dinner today.
For more deals, head to Uproxx.
Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by baking Specialty's cookies at home! Order your baking mixes from Amazon and have them delivered to your home. Link in bio! . . . . #Specialtys #🍪 #NationalChocolateChipCookieDay #Cookies #Chocolate #FriYAY #BakeAtHome #FreshBaked #CookieLove #BakingMixes #Amazon