Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

VIDEO: World Dog Surfing Championship In Pacifica

August 6, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: pacifica, World Dog Surfing Championship
(KPIX)

Some talented dogs were hanging ten, make that twenty, at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica Saturday.

The second annual World Dog Surfing Championship brought together the top dog surfers and their humans.

Dogs were matched according to their weight, and there were categories for solo and tandem surfing – human/dog, and dog/dog.

Life jackets and vests were required.

In addition to surfing the waves dogs competed in Frisbee catching and ball fetching, in the water, of course.

The free event included a canine fashion contest, dog adoptions and even a wellness fair.

Proceeds went to several animal, environmental and surfing non-profits.

Beans is focused! . Source @beansthewhippet ・・・ So excited I get to surf in the @worlddogsurfing Championship in NorCal this Saturday!! And I'm surfing tandem with my buddy @team_tristan 💦🤙🏼 Plus, I'm fundraising for the @peninsulahumanesociety 🐾❤️🐾Here's the link to donate: crowdrise.com/beans-the-whippet/fundraiser/beansthewhippet Can't wait to see my SoCal friends again and meet some new SurfDog pals AND I get to see my brother Rudy and cousin River 🤗 Here I come NorCal!! #worlddogsurfingchampionships #surfingdogs #pacifica #norcal #socalsurfdogs #surfingwhippets #beansthewhippet Fueled by @stellaandchewys ❤️ Huge thanks to my amazing sponsors: @agaperanchdogsports @mydognoseit @gooddogbeds @berettas_bling @whippetpedia #dog #DogSurfingChampionships #DogSurfingChampionships #dogsurfing #surfdog #surfing @visitpacifica_ca @santacruzwaves

A post shared by World Dog Surfing (@worlddogsurfing) on

#worlddogsurfingchampionships #surfingdogs #dogsonsurfboards #surfing when you about to wipeout but your friend is surfing next to u.

A post shared by Tony the Sony guy Photography (@tonysonyguy) on

This event was organized by TasteTV. For more information, go to surfdogchampionships.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live