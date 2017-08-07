Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Watch Fans Sing Linkin Park Classics at Chester Bennington Memorial

Hundreds of fans gathered in Los Angeles' Grand Park to say goodbye to their late musical idol. August 7, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide on July 20. Last night (August 6), hundreds of fans gathered in Los Angeles’ Grand Park to sing the band’s classic hits in memory of the late singer.

Related: Chris Cornell’s Daughter Pays Tribute to Father and Chester Bennington

Since Bennington’s death, countless fan and celebrity tributes have surfaced online.

Watch the fan video of the Los Angeles tribute below.

#ripchester #cbmemorialla #lpmemorial #grandpark #losangeles #crawling

A post shared by Sergio Trujillo Garcia (@nug9et) on

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live