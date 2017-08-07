Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.07.17)

August 7, 2017 9:12 AM
We talk about Root Beer Float day at the San Jose Earthquakes game, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are divorcing, and the hottest parties are happening in Vegas for the Mcgregor vs Mayweather fight. Employees at one company can now implant  chip in their wrist instead of wearing badges, and Jackie updates us on the newest Tinder Trash guys. We play Fernando and Greg’s interview with Ed Sheeran, and The Panda is back on the SF Giants.

