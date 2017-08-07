Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

First Look At Josh Brolin As Cable In ‘Deadpool 2’

August 7, 2017 10:10 AM
Josh Brolin
Last week gave a look at Domino and now we’ve got a glimpse of Josh Brolin as Cable.

Those of you that are not familiar with Cable, he is a character that, according to Marvel.com, “possesses vast psychic power, most often manifested in the forms of telepathy and telekinesis.” He also has mastered the “use of a variety of weaponry from both the 20th and 40th Centuries.” He is a begrudging off-and-on partner of Deadpool.

Now offering 25 percent off your next autopsy. ☠️ #youremine #deadpool

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

 

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

 

