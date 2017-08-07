Oakland’s Children’s Fairyland Open For Grown Ups For One Night Only

Children’s Fairyland has been a family staple in Oakland since opening in 1950. The family attraction is filled with “whimsical storybook sets, gentle rides, friendly animals, and inspired live entertainment.”

Now, for those who have never been or don’t have kids, adults can enjoy Children’s Fairyland at a 21+ only night.

On August 18th from 7 to 10 PM, Oaklandish and Fairyland have teamed up for #Fairyland4GrownUps. There will be drinks, DJ Dion Decibels spinning, and gourmet food for purchase. Plus, you’ll get to play at Fairyland.

Tickets are $30 and available for purchase at Oakland Supply Co. (427 Water Street). Go to Oaklandish for all the details.

