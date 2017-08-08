Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.08.17)

August 8, 2017 9:11 AM
Happy National Cat Day, we go over The Bachelorette finale, and the average mom works more the equivalent of 2 full time jobs. Pilotless planes could be the next big thing, Greg is getting flirted with by women whenever he has kids around, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call us to tell us the most ridiculous way they’ve ever gotten injured, and Taylor Swift’s radio DJ assault case is finally on trial.

