Watch Liam Payne Cuddle with Puppies

By Abby Hassler

Liam Payne playing and cuddling with adorable rescue puppies? It’s difficult to come up with a cuter scenario for Payne fans, so a new video from Buzzfeed certainly doesn’t disappoint.

In the video, Payne answers questions about his upcoming album, all while having a blast with a few new furry friends. It might be challenging to focus on his answers while he cuddles the cute pups, but Payne revealed some juicy tidbits about his impending solo debut.

He spoke about what the writing process is like for him, along with a potential new female artist who will be featured on the record, though he remained tight-lipped about who she might be.

Speaking about the eclectic sound, he said, “There’s some ballads, there’s some hip-hop songs, there’s some more dance music. So I think there’s a really varied mix of different things that we have.”

The interviewers also asked him about his relationship to One Direction moving forward and who he would consider collaborating with from the boy band. Choosing Zayn Malik, Payne remarked that it would work because they have similar sounds.

“I think [One Direction] will reunite at some point in the future,” he continued. “We have to — I mean we’ve got an album we haven’t even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.”

Watch the video below.