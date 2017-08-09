Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.09.17)

Greg goes down memory lane about a song he performed as a kid, Taylor Swift’s fans were waiting outside the courtroom for her, and Jeremy Meeks is out partying with his new girl. A Cheetos pop-up restaurant is open in NYC for 3 days, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Listeners call about expensive kids birthday parties, Kylie Jenner’s makeup line earned over $420 million, and more Usher STD news emerges.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”