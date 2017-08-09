Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.09.17)

August 9, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift

Greg goes down memory lane about a song he performed as a kid, Taylor Swift’s fans were waiting outside the courtroom for her, and Jeremy Meeks is out partying with his new girl. A Cheetos pop-up restaurant is open in NYC for 3 days, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Listeners call about expensive kids birthday parties, Kylie Jenner’s makeup line earned over $420 million, and more Usher STD news emerges.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live