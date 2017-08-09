Monsters Wanted! Bay Area Theme Park Hiring Hundreds Of Halloween Ghouls

Calling all monsters — California’s Great America wants you! Here is your opportunity to be really scary and get paid for it.

The Santa Clara County theme park needs as many as 500 ghouls, goblins and makeup artists for its Halloween Haunt, which runs weekends from September 22 through October 29.

Great America is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Halloween attraction, which features haunted mazes, live shows, skeleton key rooms, scare zones, and thrill rides.

Pay starts at $13.05 an hour. Applicants can apply online at cagreatamerica.com/jobs.

Benefits include free admission, events, and discounts at the 100-acre theme and water park.