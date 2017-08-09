Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Starbucks Now Has An Horchata Frappuccino

August 9, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Horchata Frappuccino, Starbucks
(Starbucks)

Starbucks has announced another new Frappuccino for the Summer … this time with the familiar flavor of horchata.

Their version called the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino and blends ice cold almond milk with cinnamon spice to replicate that flavor of the Taqueria favorite.

The drink is getting good reviews for both its flavor and the fact that if ordered without whipped cream it is a tasty vegan option.

I rarely get the sugary stuff, but daaaayumm this was worth the calories! #horchatafrappe #workfueltoday

A post shared by Letty Madrigal (@lettymadri) on

Swipe for pleasure 💕 New Horchata frappucino! #horchatafrappe #Starbucks #starbucksfrappuccino

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀🌹ｋｒｙｓｔａｌ🌹 (@krystal.clearr) on

Here’s what it will do to your waistline …

Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino® Blended Beverage:

Nutrition Facts Per Serving (16 fl oz)
Calories 390
Calories from Fat 120
Total Fat 13g
Saturated Fat 8g
Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 35mg
Sodium 250mg
Total Carbohydrate 68g
Dietary Fiber 1g
Sugars 66g
Protein 2g

Horchata Almondmilk Crème Frappuccino®:

Nutrition Facts Per Serving (16 fl oz)
Calories 330
Calories from Fat 130
Total Fat 14g 22%
Saturated Fat 8g 40%
Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 35mg 12%
Sodium 0mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 51g 17%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 50g
Protein 2g

 

feet Starbucks Now Has An Horchata FrappuccinoBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live