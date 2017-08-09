Starbucks Now Has An Horchata Frappuccino

Starbucks has announced another new Frappuccino for the Summer … this time with the familiar flavor of horchata.

Their version called the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino and blends ice cold almond milk with cinnamon spice to replicate that flavor of the Taqueria favorite.

The drink is getting good reviews for both its flavor and the fact that if ordered without whipped cream it is a tasty vegan option.

Consumer purchase of the day: Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino. Analysis? Delicious. pic.twitter.com/EhBNUQCi6q — voia (@voiamusic) August 8, 2017

general PSA: the horchata frappuccino is everything I've ever needed in this life. I am happy, I am at peace & I can die fulfilled. 🙏🏼 — Brittany Cella 👑 (@__bcella) August 8, 2017

Just tried the new Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino & it's AMAZING! 🤤💗 2nd favorite drink after the Iced Coconut milk Macchiato @Starbucks — Ally (@beautifALLY17) August 9, 2017

I rarely get the sugary stuff, but daaaayumm this was worth the calories! #horchatafrappe #workfueltoday A post shared by Letty Madrigal (@lettymadri) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Swipe for pleasure 💕 New Horchata frappucino! #horchatafrappe #Starbucks #starbucksfrappuccino A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀🌹ｋｒｙｓｔａｌ🌹 (@krystal.clearr) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Here’s what it will do to your waistline …

Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino® Blended Beverage:

Nutrition Facts Per Serving (16 fl oz)

Calories 390

Calories from Fat 120

Total Fat 13g

Saturated Fat 8g

Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 35mg

Sodium 250mg

Total Carbohydrate 68g

Dietary Fiber 1g

Sugars 66g

Protein 2g

Horchata Almondmilk Crème Frappuccino®:

Nutrition Facts Per Serving (16 fl oz)

Calories 330

Calories from Fat 130

Total Fat 14g 22%

Saturated Fat 8g 40%

Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 35mg 12%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 51g 17%

Dietary Fiber 1g 4%

Sugars 50g

Protein 2g

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.