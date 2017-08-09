Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

The World’s First Cheetos Restaurant – The Spotted Cheetah

August 9, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: cheetos, The Spotted Cheetah
Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch (The Spotted Cheetah)

Frito Lay is launching a pop-up all-Cheetos restaurant in New York City.

The Spotted Cheetah will be open for three days only with limited seating for August 15 – 17. It is a partnership between Cheetos and Chef Anne Burrell (Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge) with a menu that includes Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles, Cheetos Meatballs, Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos, Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, and more.

But good luck getting a table at this testament to all things edible and outrageously orange colored as all the reservations appear to be sold out on OpenTable.

Go to http://www.thespottedcheetah.com for the full menu and to sign up on the waiting list.

 

feet The Worlds First Cheetos Restaurant The Spotted CheetahBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

