True ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Care Less of Spoiler Leaks

(997 NOW) – The recent HBO leaks and ransom threats by hackers hasn’t scathed some Game of Thrones fans much. According to the Associated Press, ‘GOT’ fans prefer the collective experience and camaraderie the show inspires every Sunday night.

It seems apparent when last Sunday’s episode drew-in a record breaking 10.2 million viewers. For some, Sunday nights are sacred and their proverbial “Do Not Disturb – I’m watching GOT” sign is on.

For example, take Adiya Taylor of New York. The big part of Game of Thrones night is the “collective experience” she has with fellow fans.

“Between tweets, the messages in my work Slack group and the articles online the next day, watching at 9 p.m. on Sunday is a lot more fun than watching early for the sake of getting it first,” she tells AP.

Camden Wicker, a ‘GOT’ superfan from San Diego says the leaks are “…the worst news since the Red Wedding,”. But when it comes to Sundays, he and his roommates watch closely to the television then jump right into discussion after the show is done.

“It’s a camaraderie,” he says, but all the spoilers and hacks can undermine that camaraderie. “Just when I thought White Walkers were the biggest threat,” Wicker says, “this goes and happens.”

One Game of Thrones fan is also a lecturer at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and uses the ‘GOT’ mythos as mold of sorts, for his college course. Ben Storey says his students “learn real-world business lessons from taking part in imaginary scenarios,” and they either negotiate and/or “assassinate” with one another. Storey admits his students may take the low road and watch “ill-gained information” they get their hands on, but ultimately would feel “sad about it.”

“Leaks are a major threat to appointment viewing and to the fan community.” says Storey

Some can see parallels between watching a movie in a theater to watching a pirated “handheld camera” version of a film snagged from a torrent site. It’s just not the same.

