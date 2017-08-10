Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.10.17)

August 10, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift

Greg almost didn’t make it to work today, ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay talks about having kids with fiancé, and stadium food is apparently the grossest thing you can eat. Despacito may beat out some throwback songs on the charts, Mariah Carey’s backup dancer dishes dirt on her, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us how they find “alone time” when they have kids, and Taylor Swift’s mom knew something was wrong when she saw the picture of her and the DJ.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live