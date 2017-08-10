This Weekend: Win The Weekend Starboy Tour Tix

THIS WEEKEND: WIN ‘THE WEEKND – STARBOY TOUR’ TIX
This weekend, 99.7 NOW! has YOUR tickets to see The Weeknd on October 8th at the Oracle Arena – Oakland.
Listen for a NEW Winning Word EVERY HOUR 12 PM – 8 PM.
HOW TO WIN:
❶ Text the hourly Winning Word to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance at winning
❷ Click here to register online.
Click here for Official Contest Rules.
THE WEEKND – STARBOY WORLD TOUR
Sunday, October 8th
Oracle Arena – Oakland
Tickets on sale NOW!
Click here for ticket & show information.