VIDEO: Channing Tatum Dances With Gas Station Cashier

August 10, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Channing Tatum, Facebook Live
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 18: Channing Tatum attends the UK Premiere of G.I. Joe: Retaliation at Empire Leicester Square on March 18, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)
Channing Tatum (credit: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (997 NOW) — On Tuesday, actor Channing Tatum stopped by a gas station in North Carolina to pick up a couple of things, when the camera started filming on his Facebook Live feed.

The 6+ minute video followed the ‘Magic Mike’ star throughout the Sunoco store, picking up some coffee, candy when the store’s cashier told him to “Come on over here!” as she motioned him behind the counter.

Beatrice, as she introduced herself, joked around and chatted it up with Tatum. The duo later shared a quick dance to Nas’ “If I Ruled The World.” Tatum also caught several customers off guard, saying he was the manager and also took some photos with fans.

Watch the hilarious video, here:


Tatum is currently out promoting his upcoming film Logan Lucky, co-starring Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Seth McFarlane and Riley Keough.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

