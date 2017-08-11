Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.11.17)

August 11, 2017 9:14 AM
Jackie and Greg argue about Big Brother, more details in the Taylor Swift case are emerging, and Lebron James is going to be visiting the Bay on Christmas. Vegetarians are said to be more depressed than meat eaters, What the Friday involves pee at a Metallica concert, and Britney Spears had a scary moment on stage during her show. Listeners call in about their man being obsessed with Fantasy Football, and the Warriors are taking on the Cavs yet again on Christmas Day.

