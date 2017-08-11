PHOTOS: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

Everyone will recognize Diana Rigg as Lady Olenna, the Matriarch of House Tyrell and all around badass, on Game Of Thrones. But did you know that Rigg was previously famous as a 1960’s television and fashion icon?

Rigg portrayed Emma Peel in the 1960s TV series The Avengers from 1961 – 1969. The Emma Peel character and by proxy Rigg were seen at the time as a model of a strong and liberated woman saving the world in her knee-high boots, catsuits, and miniskirts.

Over 50 years later, she not only stood up to Cersei but also rid the 7 Kingdoms of the evil that was Joffrey.

Still a badass a half century later.

Check out photos of Rigg from 50 years ago.

Diana Rigg as Emma Peel in the television series ‘The Avengers’, 14th December 1964. (Photo by Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

