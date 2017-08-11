Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming To Northern California In September

August 11, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Fresno, Sacramento
(The Big Bounce America)

Biggest, Bounce House. Ever.

Yes, The Big Bounce America is taking the world’s largest Bounce House on tour across the country.

How big is it?

10,000 square feet of Bounce House!

The Big Bounce House features obstacle courses, basketball hoops, inflatable sofas, foam pits, ball pits, and more.

Plus, there are DJs spinning music all day.

The only downside is you are going to have to drive to Sacramento or Fresno to catch it.

Sacramento CA
September 8 – 10, 2017

Fresno, CA
September 22 – 24, 2017

Get all the details at thebigbounceamerica.com.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

