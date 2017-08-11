World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming To Northern California In September

Biggest, Bounce House. Ever.

Yes, The Big Bounce America is taking the world’s largest Bounce House on tour across the country.

How big is it?

10,000 square feet of Bounce House!

The Big Bounce House features obstacle courses, basketball hoops, inflatable sofas, foam pits, ball pits, and more.

Plus, there are DJs spinning music all day.

The only downside is you are going to have to drive to Sacramento or Fresno to catch it.

Sacramento CA

September 8 – 10, 2017

Fresno, CA

September 22 – 24, 2017

Get all the details at thebigbounceamerica.com.

DIVE IN to an awesome day of family fun 🎉 This summer the world's BIGGEST #bouncehouse is on tour! Find your nearest location: thebigbounceamerica.com #familyevents #grandrapids #milwaukee #coloradosprings A post shared by Big Bounce (@thebigbounceusa) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

This summer, we're taking the world's biggest #BounceHouse on tour! Our candy coloured castle is packed full of the craziest obstacles, adventures and excitement for your friends and family to take on. To find out more about the The Big Bounce America experience, check out www.thebigbounceamerica.com #bigbounceusa A post shared by Big Bounce (@thebigbounceusa) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.