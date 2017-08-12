Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Up For Sale

Real estate company Carter Jonas has one lucrative listing – the childhood home of Harry Potter.

The historic home in Lavenham, England appeared in the first Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows film. In the film, the home was part of Godric’s Hollow, where Harry was born and where Voldemort killed Harry’s parents.

The house in real life is 3,165-square-foot with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a reception hall, drawing room, kitchen, and a tea garden in back.

The price tag? Nearly $1.3 million.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.