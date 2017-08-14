Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.14.17)

Fernando and Greg attended the Lady Gaga show last night, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted together at the Ed Sheeran show, and Greg got into it at Chuck E. Cheese over the weekend. More details in the Taylor Swift court case have been released, and Jackie finds a new batch of people for Tinder Trash. Listeners share inappropriate things their kids have said to others, and Justin Bieber slid into a random girls DMs to tell her she was pretty.

