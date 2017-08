Mars is offering a new limited edition M&M’s flavor – White Pumpkin Pie M&M’s.

Just in time for the annual Pumpkin Spice/Pumpkin Flavor craze, these M&M’s are a pumpkin pie-flavored coating over a sweet white chocolate center.

They started showing up in stores last week and mean that “Fall is coming” …

