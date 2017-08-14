The Ultimate Ice Cream To Celebrate The Solar Eclipse

As the frenzy for the upcoming solar eclipse rises, we found the best tasty treat to enjoy during the celestial phenomena.

You’ll have to head to Portland but that will get you closer to the eclipse and in the same town as Salt & Straw’s Wiz Bang Bar soft serve shop – home of the Eclipse Magic Cone.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme Making Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts For 3 Days Only

The Brainchild of co-founder Tyler Malek, the Eclipse Magic Cone consists of turmeric ice cream with homemade marshmallow fluff topped with a cocoa-black sesame shell and charcoal-dusted pop rocks served in a burnt coconut ash waffle cone painted with some edible gold.

“We’re about to feast our eyes on one of the universe’s greatest visual-light performances in history, and I think creating a special ice cream treat and selling it for the weekend is like making shirts of your favorite band and selling them in the mosh pit,” Malek told Food & Wine. “It’s a tiny speck in the vastness of amazing-ness; but, then again, what would a concert be like if you couldn’t buy the shirt to prove you went?”

So hit the road to Portland and don’t forget your safety glasses.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.