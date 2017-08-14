Text From The Note Arya Found In ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 5

BEWARE SPOILERS AHEAD!

This week’s episode of Game of Thrones, ‘Eastwatch’, added a new level of intrigue between Arya, Sansa, and Littlefinger.

RELATED: Before She Was Olenna Tyrell, Diana Rigg Was A 1960s TV And Fashion Icon

Knowing that he is being watched closely by Arya, Littlefinger set a little trap where Arya would find a hidden crow scroll. We are only given a momentary glimpse of the scroll but the Internet sleuths on Reddit have found the text.

The text reads:

“Robb, I write to you with a heavy heart. Our good king Robert is dead, killed from wounds he took in a boar hunt. Father has been charged with treason. He conspired with Robert’s brothers against my beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne. The Lannisters are treating me very well and provide me with every comfort. I beg you: come to King’s Landing, swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife between the great houses of Lannister and Stark. Your Faithful sister, Sansa“

Faithful fans will remember this as the message that Sansa sent north to Robb Stark in season two after he was declared ‘King in the North.’ The intrigue will be that Arya was not privy to the fact that this message was made under threat or at least that appears to be what Littlefinger is betting on.

Do you think Littlefinger’s ploy will work? Only time and the Game of Thrones will tell.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.