Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

A Look Inside The ‘IT Experience’ In Los Angeles

August 15, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: It, IT Experience, Stephen King
(Warner Bros.)

The just opened IT Experience in Hollywood lets patrons explore the terrifying Neibolt house from the film in real life.

The immersive experience leads 18 and over visitors through the house:

[G]uided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props. “Losers Club” groups of 7 will journey through a 20-minute experience encountering pneumatic surprises, live actors, animatronic beings, and state of the art lighting, audio, and video.

The haunted house is now open through September 10 from 1 PM – 11 PM daily. Reserved spots are all sold out but walk ups are welcome if you are willing to wait.

Here are some images and videos shared from within the IT Experience.

You'll float too… The IT Experience was fantastic! #ITMovie #ThatsWhereITLives

A post shared by HorrorBuzz.com (@horrorbuzz) on

 

feet A Look Inside The IT Experience In Los AngelesBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live