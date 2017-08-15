A Look Inside The ‘IT Experience’ In Los Angeles

The just opened IT Experience in Hollywood lets patrons explore the terrifying Neibolt house from the film in real life.

The immersive experience leads 18 and over visitors through the house:

[G]uided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props. “Losers Club” groups of 7 will journey through a 20-minute experience encountering pneumatic surprises, live actors, animatronic beings, and state of the art lighting, audio, and video.

The haunted house is now open through September 10 from 1 PM – 11 PM daily. Reserved spots are all sold out but walk ups are welcome if you are willing to wait.

Here are some images and videos shared from within the IT Experience.

Inside #thatswhereitlives #itthemovie #pennywise @itmovieofficial @andy_muschietti @barbaramus I absolutely can't wait for September 8th!! A post shared by tommyhaut (@tommyhaut) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

You'll float too… The IT Experience was fantastic! #ITMovie #ThatsWhereITLives A post shared by HorrorBuzz.com (@horrorbuzz) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Definitely my favorite scare during the #ITMovie experience. Listen to me be a total wuss! #ThatsWhereITLives pic.twitter.com/niMgBpLQui — Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) August 14, 2017

#ThisIsWhereITLives #itmovie #stephenking #horror #pennywise #hollywood #losangeles #LA #NeiboltHouseHollywood #TheITExperience A post shared by Simon Thompson (@showbizsimon) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Boo! If you come with me you will float too…⛵️🤡🎈 #ITTHEMOVIE #thatswhereITlives #VIPexperience Sept 8th A post shared by Viv Blake (@viviblake) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

