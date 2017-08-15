Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.15.17)

August 15, 2017 9:18 AM
Taylor Swift won the radio DJ case, the Bachelor in Paradise season premiere started off with the drama of the sexual assault, and Tiger Woods had more drugs in his system than we thought. Sending emojis in a work email can get you fired,  and we play Win Greg’s Money. Teachers talk about dress code at their schools, and Oprah reveals why she was never married.

