Kid Cudi Announces North American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Kid Cudi has announced a string of tour dates for this fall, the rapper’s first full jaunt in support of his latest full-length, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, which was released at the end of last year.
The tour opens in Philadelphia on September 30, wrapping up on November 22 in Seattle. Among the dates includes an appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on October 29 alongside Solange, Lana Del Rey, Jaden & Willow Smith, Vince Staples, and more.
See the Kid Cudi’s full tour itinerary below.
09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
10/03 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
10/06 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
10/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
10/08 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
10/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
11/02 – Oklahoma, City, OK @ The Criterion
11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/06 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center
11/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
11/17 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort
11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
