Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

San Francisco And San Jose Among The Worst Traffic In United States

August 15, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, San Jose
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Though Los Angeles took the top spot in the study done by GPS company TomTom, our Bay Area cities were both in the top 5 for worst traffic.

Here’s how it broke down:

#1 (#12 World Wide)
Los Angeles
Congestion Level: 45%
Morning Peak: 62%
Evening Peak: 84%

#2 (#30)
San Francisco
Congestion Level: 39%
Morning Peak: 55%
Evening Peak: 73%

#3 (#49)
New York
Congestion Level: 35%
Morning Peak: 50%
Evening Peak: 62%

#4 (#53)
Seattle
Congestion Level: 34%
Morning Peak: 54%
Evening Peak: 77%

#5 (#65)
San José
Congestion Level: 32%
Morning Peak: 52%
Evening Peak: 74%

 

feet San Francisco And San Jose Among The Worst Traffic In United StatesBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live