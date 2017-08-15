San Francisco And San Jose Among The Worst Traffic In United States

Though Los Angeles took the top spot in the study done by GPS company TomTom, our Bay Area cities were both in the top 5 for worst traffic.

Here’s how it broke down:

#1 (#12 World Wide)

Los Angeles

Congestion Level: 45%

Morning Peak: 62%

Evening Peak: 84%

#2 (#30)

San Francisco

Congestion Level: 39%

Morning Peak: 55%

Evening Peak: 73%

#3 (#49)

New York

Congestion Level: 35%

Morning Peak: 50%

Evening Peak: 62%

#4 (#53)

Seattle

Congestion Level: 34%

Morning Peak: 54%

Evening Peak: 77%

#5 (#65)

San José

Congestion Level: 32%

Morning Peak: 52%

Evening Peak: 74%

