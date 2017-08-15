San Francisco And San Jose Among The Worst Traffic In United States

Though Los Angeles took the top spot in the study done by GPS company TomTom, our Bay Area cities were both in the top 5 for worst traffic.
Here’s how it broke down:
#1 (#12 World Wide)
Los Angeles
Congestion Level: 45%
Morning Peak: 62%
Evening Peak: 84%
#2 (#30)
San Francisco
Congestion Level: 39%
Morning Peak: 55%
Evening Peak: 73%
#3 (#49)
New York
Congestion Level: 35%
Morning Peak: 50%
Evening Peak: 62%
#4 (#53)
Seattle
Congestion Level: 34%
Morning Peak: 54%
Evening Peak: 77%
#5 (#65)
San José
Congestion Level: 32%
Morning Peak: 52%
Evening Peak: 74%
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.