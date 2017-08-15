Strawberry Goes ‘All The Way Up’ For San Francisco’s First Responders

1197 STAIRS. That’s the number of stairs that Strawberry will be climbing to raise money for our first responders who are ALWAYS THERE FOR US.

The San Francisco First Responders Stair Climb will be September 9, 2017 at 555 California Street. The stair climb event is being held around the time of 9/11/01 in remembrance of those that gave their lives and those Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers whose lives are forever affected by exposure to traumatic events. The funds raised from our event will benefit First Responders throughout the state of California and help them to attend PTSD programs.

Strawberry is climbing to save the lives of those that save ours. We hope all of our listeners will help 99.7NOW! raise a ton of money by donating to Strawberry!





Thank you for supporting 99.7NOW’s Strawberry. All donations will go to fund the treatment of First Responders (employees of Police, Fire and Dispatch) suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress and to help Firefighters and their families in times of need. All donations are tax-deductible. Thank you. We deeply appreciate your generosity.

THANKS TO OUR FRIENDS AT THE BAY CLUB for making the pledge to donate and be part of the 2017 San Francisco First Responders Stair Climb.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE 2017 SAN FRANCISCO FIRST RESPONDERS STAIR CLIMB