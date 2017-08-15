Tupac Shakur’s Hummer Turns Up Back at Auction

(997 NOW) – Break open that piggy bank! A 1996 Hummer H1 the late Oakland rapper Tupac Shakur purchased a month before he was gunned down in Las Vegas has returned back on the auction block.

Turns out the winning bidder failed to come up with the $337,000 to purchase the vehicle from RR Auctions, TMZ reports. The amount is three times the expected selling price back in May 2016, when it was sold.

The Ohio bidder, who remains anonymous defaulted on the sale, after several attempts by the auction house to collect.

Shakur’s fully tricked-out black Hummer featured a beige leather interior with wood trim, a high-end sound system with internal and external speakers, plus diamond plated bumpers.

RR Auctions has placed the vehicle back on the block, expecting to fetch close to a realistic $100,000.

The auction ends on Thursday, August 17th.