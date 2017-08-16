Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.16.17)

The DJ in the Taylor Swift case says he just wanted a note from Taylor saying nothing happened, and Greg is hooked on the Wheel of Fortune App. Pumpkin Spice Lattes are coming way sooner than expected, Weird News Wednesday includes dead bodies on trains, and Greg’s Mom Ginger called in. Katy and Orlando were spotted together again, and listeners call in about getting back with their exes.

