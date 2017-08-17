Disney-Lucasfilm Considering Standalone ‘Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi’ Movie

SAN FRANCISCO (997 NOW) – If it’s the way of The Force, then we may have a standalone Obi Wan Kenobi movie from Disney-Lucasfilm.

According to Variety, Disney is in it’s early development stage to bring the wise and powerful Jedi in the Star Wars universe, his own film.

Variety’s sources say Disney is in talks to bring Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry to direct the anthology film. Daldry is best known for his work on Billy Elliot, The Hours and is currently the executive producer and director of The Crown on Netflix.

Obi Wan Kenobi has been portrayed on-screen in the original trilogy by Sir Alec Guiness. Then by Ewan McGregor during the first three episodes. James Arnold Taylor is the voice actor for Kenobi in the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars and on Star Wars: Rebels.

Sources say there is no script or a screenwriter and it’s not known if ‘Kenobi’ will be the next to be given a standalone story, after Ron Howard’s untitled Han Solo movie.

