Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.17.17)

Fernando and Greg cheer on everyone who’s heading back to school, Taylor Swift makes good on her word and gives back to women’s charities, and Emma Stone is now the highest paid actress! Shan breaks down the lyrics to Despacito and what they really mean in English, find out why Apple may be the new Netflix, and a listener goes head to head to Win Greg’s Money! Callers chime in about anxiety attacks on the first day of school, Tom Brady breaks his ankle, and a poor camera guy gets hit in the balls with a ceremonial first pitch!

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: