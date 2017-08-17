Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Shawn Mendes’ Unisex “Signature” Fragrance Now Available

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Singer Shawn Mendes performs onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Shawn Mendes (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(997 NOW) – Beyoncé has “Heat.” David Beckham has “Instinct.” Britney Spears has “Fantasy” and now, Shawn Mendes joins the ranks of celebrity fragrances with his line called “Signature.”

In developing his “Signature” scent, Mendes tells The Hollywood Reporter “Growing up, I was very big on candles and lotions,” he said. “These are all the smells that I like.”

smendessignature01 Shawn Mendes Unisex Signature Fragrance Now Available

(credit: Shawn Mendes Signature)

The transparent, aquamarine bottle design is topped with a bronze cap, wrapped in a guitar string and a pick dangling on the front of the bottle. “I wanted to create something very real,” Mendes said.

The unisex scent is described as a “nod to the singer’s Canadian roots.” One whiff and you will be able to detect hints of maple with “tropical notes of pineapple” and “McIntosh apple and lemon oil.” The base is comprised of “Dulce de Leche, white cedar and skin musk.”

With celebrity backing, most fragrances sell quite well. Ulta Stores include an entire section dedicated to celebrity scents.

Shawn Mendes’ “Signature” is now available at Macy’s and retails for $20.00 for a .33 oz rollerball size bottle and $59.50 for a 3.4 oz size.

