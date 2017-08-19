Redwood Roller Rink To Close After 60 Years

The last spot on the Peninsula to lace up skates is closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

The iconic Redwood Roller Rink has hosted parties, roller derby, lessons, and more since it was opened by Jim and Suzie Pollard on Main Street in Redwood City.

The news came with a public posting on Facebook by Brenda. Sturges, the daughter of the owner.

“After a long and great run, I would like to announce that my mom, Suzie Pollard, is retiring. Please come and join our retirement celebration on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the rink for an all day skate from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Redwood Roller Rink will be closing its doors on October 1st, so please come for a final skate and help us give my mom the send-off she deserves. We would like to thank the city of Redwood City, the local community and our customers for their support throughout the years as well as the artistic club, derby and speed skaters that have passed through the rink’s doors and enriched our lives.”

With the closing of Redwood Roller Rink, there are onlty a few spots left in the Bay for indoor roller skating like San Francisco’s Church of 8 Wheels (554 Fillmore St. @ Fell St.) and San Ramon’s The Golden Skate.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.