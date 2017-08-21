Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.21.17)

The guys talk about the eclipse today, Jay-Z finally speaks out about the Kanye West drama, and the glasses Fernando got to watch the eclipse have been recalled. We bring you the latest crazy stories in our new segment “Freaky Florida”, and Jackie has an all new Tinder Trash. We ask parents how they feel about their kids dating for the first time, and Taylor Swift pulled an Ed Sheeran on social media.

