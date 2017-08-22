Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.22.17)

We talk about the Eclipse yesterday, Justin Bieber scolds the paparazzi, and there was an earthquake in San Francisco. Living near a Trader Joes could bring your property value up, Stranger Things creators are already working on season 3 and 4, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us how many times they had to take the drivers test before they passed, and some nude celeb photos were leaked but they might be fake.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

