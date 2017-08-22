VMA Pre-Show to Feature Cardi B, Khalid, Bleachers & More

By Scott T. Sterling

With the 2017 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards now just days away, details for the ceremony’s pre-show have been revealed.

Cardi B, soaring on the back of her smash single, “Bodak Yellow,” will perform live from the red carpet, as will Bleachers and Khalid. Three-time nominee Lil Yachty will host, alongside Charlamange Tha God, Terrence J and Gaby Wilson.

It’s also been revealed that on Thursday (August 24), fan voting will commence for the “Song of Summer” category, with “Despacito (Remix) and “Shape of Things” among the nominees.