Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Night King Lip Sync Drake

(HBO)

You may never look at the Night King the same ever again but it is definitely worth it.

Game Of Thrones shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Night King actor getting his makeup applied while lip syncing to Drake’s “Passionfruit”.

This is almost enough to forgive some of his past on-screen evils.

Almost …

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

