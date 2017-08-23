Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.23.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Demi Lovato, Fernando and Greg

Today is the Powerball Jackpot for $700 million, and Jackie talks about how much color has damaged her hair. Mercury in Retrograde has been affecting mostly everyone on the show, Mel B threw her drink in Simon Cowell’s face, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Shan talks about needing a psychic for her romantic life, and Demi Lovato is singing the National Anthem for the fight this weekend.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live