Starbucks Is Testing Sushi Burritos

Though it is filled with chicken, the new Chicken Maki Roll at Starbucks looks a lot like the classic sushi burritos that are prevalent throughout the Bay Area.

The Chicken Maki Roll is shredded chicken, cucumber, pickled cabbage, onions, and avocado with tomatillo salsa and lime crema wrapped in sushi rice and a sheet of nori (seaweed).

Starbucks is currently testing the Chicken Maki Roll in Chicago and Seattle. If it goes well, you’ll see it nationwide soon.

Sound tasty to you?

 

